The City of Watseka has taken on the water and wastewater systems for its residents.
As of May 1, the city has taken on those duties, which had been contracted for management by E.R.H. Enterprises for the last several years.
According to the minutes from the last public works committee meeting on April 21, director Greg Marks told the committee that there are two employees the city hired to read the water meters who had been with ERH the last two months and they feel they are ready to read meters by themselves starting next month.
Those two employees will be working with ERH employees for the next two weeks to see how daily operations work as far as replacing meters and final reads.
ERH employees have flushed hydrants at night. They are not doing flow tests because it is not required at this time.
Marks told the committee that said he will begin to move the lab over on May 1 and that they are ready to step in to the operations.
Robinson Engineering will be helping with some of the paperwork for the next month to six weeks and Marks will be signing all the Environmental Protection Agency paperwork.
ERH had offered to see the city the aeration vessel and air compressor for $50,000. He told the committee it is about 15 years old but the exterior looks to be in good shape. He told the aldermen he had priced a new aeration vessel for $4,738, but there would be cost to installing it.
At the April 28 full council meeting, there was discussion on whether or not to allow Marks and Dustin Standish to take a city vehicle home with them.
“It’s an extra expense,” Alderman Darrin Rushbrook said. “And we already paid one of these guys extra money not to have a vehicle.”
Alderman Don Miller said that the $5,000 was included in the salary at the time of hire. “That hasn’t been a year ago and now we’re asking for a vehicle again,” he said.
Rushbrook said that puts more miles on the vehicle that are not needed, plus more maintenance and more insurance.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said that there are five other city vehicles that go home with employees.
Mayor John Allhands said that the council would have to take care of the water and wastewater vehicle question at this time, and deal with the other city vehicles at a different time.
Miller asked if the $5000 is going to be given back if the vehicle is allowed to be taken home.
Cahoe said that’s for one employee, but the other employee was not offered anything before.
“I guess for me we have more important issues to take care of,” he said. “We don’t have a street program. We’ve got sewers in bad shape, curbing, gutters, sidewalks. I think we’ve got a lot more important things to worry about than this.”
The issue was voted on 4-3 with Miller, Rushbrook, and Alderwoman Monna Ulfers, voting not to allow the vehicles to go home. Alderman Dave Mayotte was absent, and city attorney Joe Cainkar said Allhands had to vote. Allhands voted to allow the vehicles to go home and said it could be reviewed in six months.
The council also talked about the crime free rental ordinance on the books.
Allhands said that there has not been much done with the ordinance since the city passed it.
“The important part of it that looks good for us is that there’s an inspection,” Allhands said.
He said could have building inspector Eric Brandt trained on the ordinance and then he could teach the class to the landlords.
Allhands said, too, that they are talking about having a license for the landlords. Cainkar said he would look at the ordinance and see how it is worded.
Miller said there are landlords who have several properties and then others who have a few. “It could be based on units,” Cainkar said. “The license fee is supposed to cover the cost to administrate the system. Alderman Mark Garfield said he likes the inspection part of the ordinance. He does not think adding a fee when people are already struggling is not a good idea.
Cainkar said these changes would have to start at the beginning of a license year, so it could be at least a year out before any changes take effect.
The aldermen said they would like to have more information. It was decided to talk about it at the next code enforcement meeting.