The Watseka Sensations Invitational will be postponed until March 12-13, 2021, according to information from the Sensations board.
"It was not an easy decision for us to make but we know that our community will continue to support this amazing program," according to a news release. "We would love to invite everyone to come and see our show this year. We will be having a community performance at 1 p.m. March 15."
The Watseka Sensations is comprised of 45 singer/dance, combo and crew. Their show this year is “Come Travel With Me” including songs – “Come Travel With Me”, “Oh The Places I’ll Go”, “Roads” – soloist Zachary Hickman, “Life is A Highway” soloist – Morgan Suver & Baylor Cluver, “This Is What We Live For” – soloist Joe Fegan & Megan Schippert
They have competed this year at Danville, Manteno, El Paso – placed second runner up and People’s Choice Winner; Sullivan – placed second runner up and People’s Choice Winner; and they will compete at Herscher March 22.
The group is under the direction of Adam Drake, who comes to Watseka after being the director of Music Education at Quest Charter Academy since 2012. Drake graduated with a B.A. in music education from Monmouth College in 2007. And on 2012, he earned his M.A. in choral conducting from Illinois State University. He is also an alumnus of Manteno High School.