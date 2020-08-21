Storm debris cleanup continued in Watseka this past week.
Public Works Director Marvin DeLahr told the Watseka City Council’s public works committee Tuesday night that the Aug. 10 storm “left us with significant debris to clean up. Marquis Tree Service cleared the trees in Hubbard Park and Peters Park,” he said.
“They also removed a large downed tree on a city maintains slot on North Street and numerous other trees located on city right-of-ways. His bill for the work amounted to $9,600. So far public works has about 80 hours of overtime on the clean up. This clean up has put us behind on our other projects.”
DeLahr said luckily the storm damage did not hit the playground equipment in the parks, which has just been replaced in the past few months from a storm several months ago.
Mayor John Allhands said he saw the public works crews out working, even on a Saturday. He noted that a couple of the public works crews members were still working Saturday evening. “Every time I saw them I told them thanks for giving up their Saturday,” he said.
“We’ve got a good group of guys down there,” DeLahr said.
DeLahr said, too, that the storm created a large pile of branches at the yard waste facility.
“The winds are favorable this week until Friday evening to burn,” he said. He asked if the limbs should be burned while the winds are favorable or wait and let them pile up more and born the first weekend of September. He noted that at that time the winds might not be favorable again. Aldermen said the city should burn during this week while the winds are favorable so that the amount of limbs do not continue get larger.
In another matter, DeLahr told the committee that at South Tenth and Lincoln Avenue the storm sewer needs repaired.
“There is a shallow corrugated metal storm sewer pip that crossed Lincoln on the west side of Tenth,” he said. “This pipe has rusted in a few places causing holes to appear in the asphalt. Because of its depth neither PVC or concrete pipe can be used. We have purchased steel pipe and we’ll be installing it early next week.”
in the 500 block of East Hickory a sinkhole developed on a sanitary sewer next to the street. “The sewer was 14 feet deep in that area. Our machines and trench boxes would not handle those conditions. I contracted with Iroquois Paving to make the repair. Public works supplied trucks and drivers as well as the stone for backfilling to try to keep costs down. IPC spent 105. hours making the repair. The bill was $9,654.15,” he said.
DeLahr also told the committee that the swimming pool has been operating well. “The state inspector was here on July 31,” he said. “There weren’t any violations.”