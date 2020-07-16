The Watseka Public Library has added several new features to online website recently. The library, which re-opened last week after shutting down due to restrictions from COVID-19, has implemented many new online resources for the public to use when the library isn’t open to the public.
At the library’s website, which can be found at watsekapubliclibrary.org, users will find links to several new resources, one of which is their new e-reader and audiobook rental feature called ‘Libby’.
“Libby is a new feature of ours where, if you have a library card, you can check out electronic books or audiobooks and download them right to your phone, tablet, computer or whatever you have available. And this is something that all library patrons can access,” said Darcy Wallace from the Watseka Public Library.
Wallace added that another resource that is more “kid friendly” is a feature called “Tumble Books” which gives children without a library card the ability to rent out audiobooks and e-readers as well.
“The link to Tumble Books through our website allows children and young adults that don’t have a library card access to e-readers and audiobooks as well as read alongs and is accessible through the website for anybody who wants to use it,” she said.
Those wishing to receive a library card can do so for free if they live within the city limits. For those outside of the city limits, visitors can get a non-resident card for an annual fee.
Users of the website will also notice other key features that have recently been added, such as a book blog that reviews different types of books, a DVD review section, as well as a new events calendar that allows users to register for events directly from their computer or devices.
The library wants to encourage people to utilize the new features on the website, especially during this time of the pandemic, and says that the website is a great source to keep people informed and up to date on their operations.
“As we update throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our website is a great place to go for our patrons to visit and see all of our information at the same time,” said Wallace.
Currently, the library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through the month of July, but will be extending their hours in August. At this time, with the phase 4 restrictions placed, the library is currently only allowed a maximum of 50 people in the building at once and all visitors must wear a face mask.
“We are all really happy to see the patrons,” Wallace added.
“When the patrons come they are always happy to be out and about and it is starting to feel a lot more normal.”
Previously, when the library was completely shut down, the library offered a curbside book pick-up where individuals could call in and place an order and the library staff would drop off their books in the building’s parking lot.
“It just wasn’t the same,” said Wallace.
“It’s really nice to have people actually able to come in to the library again and we’re hoping to get a lot of people reading and taking advantage of our online resources if they aren’t quite ready to venture out.”