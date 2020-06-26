The Watseka Pool will open to the public July 1.
Pool Manager Karen Davis said the pool has been open for adult lap swimming from 6-8:30 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. weekdays.
“Once we open on July 1 there will only be morning swim times for adults,” she said.
Davis said they are following the guidelines set forth by the state.
“We plan on taking temperatures as everyone comes in,” she said. This includes the lifeguards as well as the public coming to swim. Both locker rooms are being cleaned more often than the regulars cleaning schedule.
Pool passes are available at city hall with a reduced rate for this season, she said.
There will not be public swimming lessons this year, she said, but the lifeguards are offering private lessons. Those who want to inquire about those private lessons can call the pool to set them up.
Davis said the pool is available to rent for parties, which also can be arranged by calling the pool at 815-432-5520.
This year’s lifeguards are: Katelyn Davis, Courtney Thompson, Lukean Benoit, Conner Curry, Drew Wittenborn, Kennedy McTaggart, Maggie Guimond, Acelynn Gamino, Sydney McTaggart, Allie Hoy, Teagan Cawthon, Kobi Stevens and Claire Curry.
Starting July 1 the pool hours for the public are 6-8:30 a.m. for adult lap swim on weekdays and then 1-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.