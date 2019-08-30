A Local Watseka citizen reported to Watseka Police that he received what appeared to be a call from Watseka City Hall at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 29, according to a news release from Watseka Police.
Hen missed the call but called the number back and reached a phone recording that they were trying to reach him regarding utility bills/services. It appears that the Watseka City Hall number was spoofed, according to the release.
Police are asking that residents please be aware that the city is not making phone calls to its citizens regarding utility bills.