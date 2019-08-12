Watseka Police are urging residents to be vigilant in light of an incident in which police were told some children were approached by strangers.
According to the press release issued Monday afternoon, Watseka Police were called at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 11 to the 400 block of South Fourth Street about suspicious individuals who approached two young children.
According to the police reports, the children said two young females approached them and offered them money to go with them to see their pets. The children went home and told their parents of the incident.
“The father went outside and saw the females get in a blue Dodge Caravan that had three to four adults inside the vehicle. One female was described as having pink hair and the other has having dark brown hair.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a vehicle or people matching the descriptions given.
Police urge parents and guardians to talk with their children about what they should do in this type of situation.
Should anyone have any information regarding this incident they are asked to contact Watseka Police at 815-432-2433 or call 911 if they need emergency assitance.