Watseka
July 23, 2020
Watseka Police cited Misty ?R. Kottke, 40, Watseka, in the 500 block of East Walnut at 5:39 p.m. July 16 for driving while license revoked. Kottke posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 9:43 a.m. July 20.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 4:01 p.m. July 20. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 4:08 p.m. July 20. The driver was given a warning for cellphone use.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup call in the 700 block of East Walnut at 4:36 p.m. July 20.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:25 p.m. July 20.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Jefferson at 10:53 p.m. July 20. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of North Market at 11:46 p.m. July 20.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of West Ash at 3:14 a.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of East Walnut at 6:35 a.m. July 21.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 7:55 a.m. July 21. The driver was given a warning for disobeying a traffic control device.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of West Walnut at 8;20 a.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:20 a.m. July 21.
Watseka Police arrested James A. Musselman, 33, Watseka, in the 200 block of East Ash at 10:30 a.m. July 21. Musselman was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass to land. Musselman was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 11:35 a.m. July 21. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by a 15 year old from Watseka was attempting to pull into a parking space when she struck a parked vehicle belonging to Russell W. Lillig, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 100 block of North Eighth at 11:5 8 a.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of East Hickory at 12:31 p.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 2:18 p.m. July 21.
Watseka Police arrested Shaw G. Wragg, 45, Watskea, in the 400 block of East Oak at 3:27 p.m. July 21. Wragg was wanted on warrants out of Macon County and Vermilion County charging him with failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Wragg was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of Birch Court at 4:09 p.m. July 21.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of East Walnut at 4:47 p.m. July 21. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 60 block of South Fifth at 5:48 p.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 200 block of East Ash at 8:08 p.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of West Hickory at 9:40 p.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 00 block of North Market at 11:23 p.m. July 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 1:49 a.m. July 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Cherry at 8:35 a.m. July 22.
Watseka Police arrested Ashley R. Collins, 23, Watseka, in the 300 block of West Oak at 11:45 a.m. July 22. Police were called to a business in the 400 block of West Walnut in regards to a shoplifter. Upon police arrival, Collins fled the scene into a wooded area. Collins later got into a vehicle and after a short pursuit, she was arrested. Collins was charged with retail theft and resting a police officer. Collins was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 300 block of East Hickory at 2:14 p.m. July 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 800 block of North Virginia at 3:12 p.m. July 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of East Walnut at 3:23 p.m. July 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of East Locust at 4:09 p.m. July 22.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Sixth at 5:08 p.m. July 22. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Cherry at 5:34 p.m. July 22.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of West Main at 8:42 p.m. July 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 100 block of East North at 11:54 p.m. July 22.