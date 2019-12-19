Several families in the Watseka area will get a little bit brighter Christmas thanks to the help of the Watseka Police Department.
Ten families with a total of 21 kids were treated to the annual Shop with a Cop Program Wednesday night.
Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said the officers met with the families at Walmart, where they were able to spend $100 each on items they wanted for Christmas.
Walmart and several other businesses were major sponsors of the event, as well as some individuals in the community.
In fact, while they were shopping Wednesday night, Officer Bill Stanley was approached by a shopper in the store and given a monetary donation to put toward the event.
Douglas said it’s the support of the community that helps the officers provide that little bit of Christmas cheer for the families.
All the full time officers participated. Each met with a family and walked around the store as they picked out items to purchase.
“The officers are donating their time,” Douglas said of the event that has been going on for about 10 years.
“Every year we try to get a few more kids,” he said, “and spending a little bit more money on each kid. Unfortunately it seems like we never have a shortage of families to assist.”
He said, too, that Iroquois Memorial Hospital had a blanket drive which were donated to the Shop with a Cop Program. “We also gave a number of families some new blankets and we had some other toys that were dropped off at the police department,” he said. Those, too, were distributed to families.
“As you can see we get a lot of support from the officers coming in, a lot of good groups and people willing to help out, which makes it an even happier event,” he said. “If it wasn’t for people in the community we wouldn’t still be doing this 10 years later.”
Douglas said that there is no shame in needing help, noting that many families go through more difficult times.
“More people, unfortunately, these days are struggling and we just try to brighten their Christmas,” Douglas said.
Santiago Bay and his family were one of the families shopping with the officers this year. He said the event is much appreciated, especially since he has been laid off from his job.
“It works out really good,” he said of the program. “It helps families out and we are thankful for it, especially when you really need it. This is a pretty good thing they are doing.”
He said they are thankful for all the police do in the community.
The children were able to pick out some toys, he said, like Hot Wheels, soldiers, toys and other items.
“I’m going to enjoy this and appreciate it and maybe one day I can return the favor,” he said.