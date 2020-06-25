CITY
Watseka
June 25
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 800 block of South Maple at 10;21 a.m. June 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 500 block of Martin Avenue at 11:23 a.m. June 22.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 500 block of East Walnut at 1:48 p.m. June 22. According to police reports, a Latisha E. Measaw, 47, Watseka, was driving her vehicle and did not realize that a vehicle driven by Steven M. Cooley, 49, Fowler, Indiana, causing the Measaw vehicle to strike the Cooley vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of child abuse in the 300 block of West Mulberry at 3:58 p.m. June 22.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 4:21 p.m. June 22.
Wtseka Police responded to a report of a man passed out in a vehicle at Route 24 and Jefferson at 3:36 p.m. June 22. Upon arrival, an officer parked in front of the vehicle and once the driver work up, he put the vehicle in gear, striking the squad car. Upon further investigation, police arrested Raymond C. cook, 44, Watseka. Cook was charged with posses of a controlled substance and possess of hypodermic needle. Cook was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 500 block of West Washington at 7:49 p.m. June 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 200 block of East Ash at 8:47 p.m. June 22.
Watseka Police responded to a report of vehicle taken without permission in the 600 block of North Virginia at 12:29 a.m. June 23.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Cherry at 1:12 a.m. June 23. Upon further investigation, police arrested Stephanie A. Hillard, 30, Sheldon. hill ward was charged with driving while license suspended, operating a motor vehicle with revoked registration and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle. Hillard was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft int he 600 block of South Fifth at 7:54 a.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 8;32 a.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drugs found in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:17 a.m. June 23. Officers destroyed the suspected heroin.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of East Walnut at 12:36 p.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of South Second at 2:18 p.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 2:43 p.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Victory at 3:54 p.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 300 block of West Victory at 6:14 p.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 600 block of East Walnut at 6:55 p.m. June 23.
Wtaseka Police conducted a traffic stop int he 500 block of East Elm at 7:47 p.m june 23. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of East Walnut at 8:05 p.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 9:08 p.m. June 23.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of West Park at 12:15 a.m. June 24.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 600 block of East Ash at 1:19 a.m. June 24.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of East Walnut at 5:53 a.m. June 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of West Lafayette at 7:53 a.m. June 24. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of East Oak at 12:17 p.m. June 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 600 block of South Fifth at 2:46 p.m. June 24.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 300 block of Fidler Court at 4 p.m. June 24.
Watska Police responded to a report of a vehicle taken without permission in the 500 block of North Clarence at 4:47 p.m. June 24.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drugs found in the 300 block of West Victory at 4:48 p.m. June 24. Officers destroyed the paraphernalia.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Market at 7:41 p.m. June 24.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of North Jefferson at 9:44 p.m. June 24.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of East Hickory at 10:03 p.m. June 24.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:39 a.m. June 25. The driver was given a warning for lighting.