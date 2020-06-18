CITY
Watseka
June 16
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of South Second at 9:30 a.m. about a threat by telephone.
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of East Mulberry at 11:06 a.m. for a call about an unwanted person.
Watseka Police responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut about a trespasser at 12:52 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to the area of Jefferson and Pleasant for a call about a juvenile runaway at 12:58 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of South Second Street at 1:22 p.m. for a threat.
Watseka Police conducted an escort at 7:19 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Walnut near Fleming at 10:06 p.m. A verbal warning for improper lighting was given.