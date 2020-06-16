CITY
Watseka
June 14
Watseka Police responded to an open door at a business call in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 7:53 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of West Victory at 8:51 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an illegal burning complaint in the area of Eighth and Cherry at 9:27 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to the sea of Third and Sheridan win reference to a domestic dispute in progress at 12:06 p.m.
Watseka Police arrested Chris Pawelczack, 38, Watseka, in the 700 block of West Walnut at4:07 p.m. for theft. He posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6;22 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to the 200 block of East Ash for a vehicle taken with permission but not returned at 9:55 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth and Ash at 11:01 a.m. A verbal warning was given for having one headlight.
Watseka Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a possible burglary in progress in Watchakee Trailer Park at 11:19 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 400 block of East Oak at 11:59 p.m.
June 15
Watseka Police responded to the 100 block of South Belmont at 12:54 a.m. in reference to a car alarm going off.