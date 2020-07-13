July 13, 2020
CITY
Watseka
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 400 block of East Ash at 7:25 a.m. July 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property in the 600 block of North Virginia at 5:42 p.m. July 9.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 400 block of East Ash at 7:18 p.m. July 9.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of West Walnut at 10:50 p.m. July 9.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Elm at 9:41 .m. July 10. The drive was given a warning for lane use.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 12:45 p.m. July 10.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of North Market at 3:26 p.m. July 10.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of North Second at 6:13 p.m. July 10.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of West Walnut at 6:30 p.m. July 10.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Cherry at 8:04 p.m. July 10. The drive was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 500 block of North Second at 8:38 p.m. July 10.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 700 block of East Elm at 11:48 p.m. July 10.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 600 block of North Sixth at 12:11 a.m. July 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of West Smith at 12:27 a.m. July 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 1:35 a.m. July 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic battery in the 100 block of West Hickory at 3:40 a.m. July 11.
Watseka Police respond to a civil disturbance in the 400 block of East Cherry at 10:03 a.m. July 11.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Walnut at 10:26 a.m. July 11. The drive was given a warning for manner of driving.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 900 block of South Fourth at 12:34 p.m. July 11.
Watseka Police respond to a report of an unwanted person in the 700 block of South Third at 1:44 p.m. July 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 300 block of North Market at 5:21 p.m. July 11.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 800 block of East Walnut at 6:30 p.m. July 11. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Henry A. David, 70, St. Anne, was in a private drive and began back in up. David did not see a vehicle driven by Daniel M. Chase, 41, Hoopeston, behind him, striking the Chase vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at less than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a burglary in the 600 block of South Fifth at 6:54 p.m. July 11.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:25 a.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 300 block of South Third at 1:29 a.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 600 block of North Monroe at 6:28 a.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of North Market at 7:58 a.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 100 block of West Jefferson at 9:29 a.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 3:49 p.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 1600 block of East Walnut at 4:11 p.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to an activated a alarm in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7:43 p.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of East Cherry at 7:51 p.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Cherry at 8:26 p.m. July 12.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Fifth at 8:57 p.m. July 12.
Watseka Police provided motorist assist in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:20 a.m. July 13.