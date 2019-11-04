CITY
Watseka
November 4
Watseka Police responded to a report of a vehicle taken without permission in the 100 block of North Kay at 10:37 a.m. Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 600 block of East Walnut at 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 hangup in the 300 block of East Walnut at 11:55 a.m. Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to property int he 400 block of North Veterans Parkway at 2:26 p.m. Oct. 31.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of North Market at 10:45 p.m. Oct. 31.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 10:48 p.m. Oct. 31. The driven was given a warning for an expired registration.
Watseka police assisted Illinois State Police with a domestic disturbance call in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 12:20 a.m. Nov. 1.
Wateka Police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the 500 block of East Ash at 1:25 a.m. Nov. 1.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Walnut at 3:04 a.m. Nov. 1. The driver was given a wring for faulty equipment.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 200 block of East Walnut at 8:36 a.m. Nov. 1. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Carol A. Moore, 44, Sheldon, did not yield at the intersection causing her to strike a vehicle driven by Deanna M. Knapp, 35, Watseka. Moore was cited for disobeying a traffic control device. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Wateka Police assisted DCFS in the 600 block of South Third at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 11.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 900 block of North Chicago at 2:05 p.m. Nov. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of West Walnut at 4:24 p.m. Nov. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 500 block of East Hickory at 6:40 p.m. Nov. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 800 block of West Jackson at 7:18 p.m. Nov. 1.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of West Walnut at 11:23 p.m. Nov. 1.
Watseka Police arrested Tyler J. Bruens, 24, Watseka, in the 100 block of South Eighth at 7:43 p.m. Nov. 2. According to police reports, Bruens was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of possess of hypodermic needles. Once Bruens was in custody police found a hypodermic needle on his person, resulting in another charge of possess of a hypodermic needle. Bruens was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a 9-1-1 open line in the 500 block of South Second at 8:24 p.m. Nov. 2.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a person with a weapon in the 500 block of West Walnut at 11:41 p.m. Nov. 2.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 3. The driver was given a warning for improper lane use.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 1:56 a.m. Nov. 3.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 300 block of South Third at 2:58 a.m. Nov. 3. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Kelsey N. Jones, 26, was southbound on Third when she struck a parked vehicle belonging to Joseph P. Lipnicki, Watseka. Jones was cited for operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and improper lane use. No injuries were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Hickory at 12:03 p.m. Nov. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 200 block of East Cherry at 7:02 p.m. Nov. 3.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Cherry at 7;18 p.m. Nov. 3. The driven was given a warning for one headlight.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 800 block of North Virginia at 7;26 p.m. Nov. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of West Walnut at 9:15 p.m. Nov. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 11:25 p.m. Nov. 3.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of North Second at 11:49 p.m. Nov. 3.