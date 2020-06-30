CITY
Watseka
June 30
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of West Victory at 12:44 p.m. June 25.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of West Washington at 7;19 p.m. June 25.
Watseka Police responded to a child custody matter in the 200 block of East Hicktory at 7;52 p.m. June 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 100 block of East Sheridan at 9 p.m. June 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 11:10 p.m. June 25.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Fleming at 11:35 p.m. June 25.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 11:44 p.m. June 25. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:36 p.m. June 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Walnut at 4:43 p.m. June 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a violation of order of protection in the 300 block of East Elm at 6:25 p.m. June 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 100 block of West Washington at 9:07 p.m. June 26.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 500 block of North Chicago at 9:09 p.m. June 26.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Oak at 12:23 a.m. June 27.
Watseka Police responded to a right in progress in the 100 block of West Oak at 12:30 a.m. June 27.
Watseke Police responded to a 911 hang up call in the 600 block of East Walnut at 2:05 a.m. June 27.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry at 8:04 p.m. June 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 500 block of East Cherry at 4:34 p.m. June 27.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of North fourth at 11:21 p.m. June 27.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of West Park at 12:19 a.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 600 block of East Walnut at 4:07 a.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:44 a.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:20 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1:35 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Old U.S. 24 at 1:58 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of Old U.S. 24 at 3:15 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of threats being made in the 100 block of South Fourth at 3:15 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Oak at 4:57 p.m. June 28. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East Oak at 5:32 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 5:46 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident i the 200 block of West Walnut at 6:11 p.m. June 28. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Rudolph J. King, 18, Milford, was eastbound when he was unable to brake to avoid striking a vehicle stopped in traffic driven by Alexander A. McNally, 32, Watseka. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of loud music in the 600 block of East Hickory at 7:26 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 300 block of East Fairman at 9:45 p.m. June 28.
watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 9:48 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of West Walnut at 1024 p.m. June 28. The driver was given a warning of lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of drug traffic in the 400 block of West Mulberry at 10:57 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of West Fleming at 11;41 p.m. June 28.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 500 block of North Second at 12:59 a.m. June 29.