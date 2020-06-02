June 2, 2020
Watseka
Watseka Police provided a public service in the 700 block of East Walnut at 9:15 a.m. May 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Belmont at 10:06 a.m. May 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12:42 p.m. May 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of East Cherry at 3:08 p.m. May 29.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist in the 1400 block of West Walnut at 4:14 p.m. May 29.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of West Park at 5:01 p.m. May 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 300 block of North Kay at 7:26 p.m. May 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of West Walnut at 9:17 p.m. May 29.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of West Walnut at 10:47 p.m. May 29. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut t 6;50 a.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 900 block of South Fifth at 7;36 a.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up call in the 700 block of East Raymond Road at 8:28 a.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 100 block of West Cherry at 12;29 p.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up call in the 100 block of East Oak at 1:29 p.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 600 block of West Pleasant at 5:36 p.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 100 block of East North at 7;05 p.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 300 block of West Park at 9:14 p.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of West Walnut at 9:34 p.m. May 30.
Watseka Police responded to report of loud music in the 300 block of West Victory at 7:51 a.m. May 31.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 8:16 a.m. May 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of East Creekside Court at 8:58 a.m. May 31.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 500 block of South Second at 1:02 p.m. May 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of reckless driving in the 500 block of East Oak at 1;31 p.m. May 31.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of North Chicago at 3:52 p.m. May 31.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 400 block of East Cherry at 7:47 p.m. May 31.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 800 block of North Virginia at 11:38 p.m. May 31.
Watseka Police cited Taveris H. Lee, 37, Danville, in the 500 block of East Walnut at 1:06 a.m. June 1. Lee was cited for speeding and posted bond and was released
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 6:29 a.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Fourth at 9:50 a.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to vehicle in the 400 block of East Cherry at 11:19 .m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a possible DUI in the 400 block of West Park at 12:53 p.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of West Hickory at 1:07 p.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of North Chicago at 2:27 p.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:19 p.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 300 block of West Oak at 8:51 p.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of East Oak at 9:52 p.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 10:13 p.m. June 1.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of West Park at 1:25 a.m. June 2.