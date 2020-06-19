CITY
Watseka
June 18, 2020
Watseka Police responded to the area of Fifth and Cherry for a call about criminal damage to property at 7:35 a.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Eighth and Cherry at 10:05 a.m. A verbal warning was given for no valid registration.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Eighth steers at 12:27 p.m. A verbal warning was given for driving on a non-truck route.
Watseka Police responded to a business in the 300 block of East Walnut at 1:54 p.m. in reference to a shoplifter.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Fifth and Coney at 6:43 p.m. No disposition was given.
Watseka Police attempted to arrest a wanted subject in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 9:21 p.m. The person fled into the woods.
Watseka Police responded to a call of possible gunshots in the 900 block of East Locust at 9:52 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare chef in the 500 block of South Third at 9:51 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 11:41 p.m. A verbal warning was given for illegal blue lights.
Watseka Police located an open door at a business in the 900 block of South Second Street at 12:14 p.m. The door was secured.