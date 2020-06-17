CITY
Watseka
June 15
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of North Fourth at 8:42 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 9:37 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a physical domestic call in the 400 block of East Oak at 12:26 p.m. The parties agreed to separate.
Watseka Police responded to an ordinance violation in the 500 block of East Ash at 1:13 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a burglar alarm in the 300 block of Fanyo Court at 2:22 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Walnut at 2:49 p.m. A verbal warning for no valid registration was given.
Watseka Police assisted a driver with a disabled vehicle at Fifth and Walnut at 4:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight between two juveniles in the 400 block of East Oak at 8:03 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to people shooting off fireworks in the 500 block of East Hickory at 8:33 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop at Sixth and Oak at 10:24 p.m. A verbal warning was given for having one headlight.
Watskea Police conducted a traffic stop at Ash and Second at 11:18 p.m. A verbal warning was given for having no valid registration.
June 16
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 12:47 a.m.