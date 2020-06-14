CITY
Watseka
June 12
Watseka Police responded to the area of Fifth and Ash at 12:3 p.m. in reference to a male changing his clothes in public.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of North Eighth at 12:24 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a complaint of illegal burning in the 800 block of East Locust at :2:42 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of North Market at 6:34 p.m.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop on Veterans Parkway at 4:27 p.m.
June 13
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood problem in the 100 block of North Market at 12:33 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 300 block of East Ash at 1:19 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a neighborhood dispute in the 600 block of North Market at 1:50 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of East Hickory at 9:05 a.m.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 500 block of East Walnut at 12:47 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 400 block of East Mulberry at 2:36 pm.
Watseka Police responded to a traffic accident in the 200 block of West Walnut at 4:18 p.m. According to police reports, a 2017 Ford operated by Walter Urban, 70, Watseka, struck a parked 2003 Chevy owned by Timothy Burton, Bourbonnais. No citations or injuries reported.
Watseka Police responded to the 400 block of West North Street in reference to illegal burning at 4:45 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to at heft in the 400 block of North Chicago at 4:57 p.m.
Watseka Police responded to a fight call at the West Side Boat Ramp at 8:24 p.m.
June 14
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 1:51 a.m. A verbal warning for speed was given.
Watseka Police took a report of a domestic battery in the 1000 block of West Smith Street at 3:32 a.m. According to police reports, one party had allegedly punched the other in the face then fled prior to police arrival.
Wtseka Police responded to a domestic battery call in the 100 block of South Brown Street at 3:43 a.m. The parties agreed to separate for the night.