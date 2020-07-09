CITY
Watseka
July 9, 2020
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 8:54 a.m. July 6.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:39 a.m. July 6.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 200 block of West Fleming at 12:46 p.m. July 6.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 1:16 p.m. July 6.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hangup in the 600 block of East Walnut at 4:19 p.m. July 6.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Park at 4:23 p.m. July 6. The driver was given a warning for no registration.
Watseka Police arrested Jake E. Baumgartner, 28, Watseka, in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 5:48 p.m. July 6. Baumgartner was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of possession of a hypodermic needle. Baumgartner was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a civil dispute in the 600 block of South Fifth at 5:58 p.m. July 6.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 open line in the 600 block of East Walnut at 6:06 a.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of hypodermic needles in the roadway in the 300 block of West Park at 7:13 a.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of telephone harassment in the 100 block of West Fleming at 10:26 a.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of North Eighth at 12:52 p.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a loud noise in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:37 p.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 6:30 p.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of Wes tWalnut at 6:18 p.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of North Eighth at 9:24 p.m. July 7.
Watseka police responded to an activated alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:23 p.m. July 7.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of East Oak at 2:39 p.m. July 8.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of North Fifth at 4:22 p.m. July 8.
watseka Police investigated a car versus bicycle accident in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 7:16 p.m. July 8. According to police reports, a bicycle ridden by a 12-year-old juvenile was eastbound when he failed to yield for a vehicle driven by Carolyn R. DeLahr, 83, Watseka. No citations were issued and Riverside ambulance was called to the scene. DeLahr refused treatment and the juvenile was transported to IMh by a parent. Damage was estimated at under $500.