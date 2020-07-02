CITY
Watseka
July 2, 2020
Watseka Police responded to a 911 hang up in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 8:55 a.m. June 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of South Maple at 10:09 a .m. June 29.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of West Mulberry at 12:44 p.m. June 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of South Third at 2:22 p.m. June 29.
Watseka Police responded to a civil disturbance in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:52 p.m. June 29.
Watseka Police respond to a neighborhood dispute in the 300 block of North Eighth at 6:45 p.m. June 29.
Watseka Police responded to a fight in progress in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:38 p.m. June 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a reckless driver in the 300 block of West North at 10:58 p.m. June 29.
Watseka Police responded to a report of assault in the 600 block of West Washington at 5:40 a.m. June 30.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West North at 8:05 a.m. June 30. The driver was given a warning for a stop sign violation.
Watseka Police responded to a report of criminal damage to a vehicle in the 400 block of East Hickory at 9:25 a.m. June 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fraud in the 400 block of East Hickory at 10:32 a.m. June 30.
Watseka Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 200 block of West Mulberry at 3:13 p.m. June 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 300 block of East Mulberry at 3:42 p.m. June 30.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of South Third at 4:06 p.m. June 30.
Watseka Police responded to a report of fireworks in the 900 block of South Western at 7:41 p.m. June 30.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of West Victory at 10:35 p.m. June 30.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Walnut at 1058 p.m. June 30. The driver was given a warning for loud exhaust.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:42 a.m. July 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of East Walnut at 7:54 a.m. July 1.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Fourth at 8 a.m. July 1. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police resounded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 400 block of North Third at 10:29 a.m. Ju.y 1.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Yount at 11:18 a.m. July 1. The driver was given a warning for registration.
Watseka Police arrested Nicholas A. Spring, 26, Watseka, in the 600 block of North Jefferson at 3:57 p.m. July 1. Spring was arrested for driving while his license is revoked and was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Watseka Police responded to a report of illegal burning in the 800 block of East Locust at 4 p.m. July 1.
Watseka Police investigated a two-vehicle accident in the 400 block of West Walnut at 4:18 p.m. July 1. According to police reports, Zackery R. Tobeck, 16, Watseka, was driving his vehicle and failed to notice a vehicle driven by Kendall R. Kupferer, 34, Watseka, that was stopped in traffic, causing Tobeck to strike the Kupferer vehicle. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of East Walnut at 4:48 p.m. July 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Elm at 6:27 p.m. July 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 500 block of South Second at 7:14 p.m. July 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Brianna Driver at 9:06 p.m. July 1.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 400 block of East Oak at 9:34 p.m. July 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East Walnut at 10:52 p.m. July 1.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:15 p.m. July 1.