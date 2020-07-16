CITY
Watseka
July 16, 2020
Watseka Police responded to a report of trespassing in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 7;23 a.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to an activated alarm in the 100 block of East Walnut at 8:17 a.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of identity theft in the 300 block of West North at 9:46 a.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a 911 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 9:52 a.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of West Victory at 9:58 a.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of East Walnut at 1:12 p.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of North Fifth at 3:08 p.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of Brianna Drive at 5:35 p.m. July 13.
Watseka Police assisted Illinois State Police on a DUI arrest in the 1000 block of Route 24 at 6:28 p.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of North Eighth at 6:41 p.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of battery in the 300 block of North Market at 6:55 p.m. July 13.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Market at 9:05 p.m. July 13.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of East Mulberry at 11:51 p.m. July 13. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 200 block of East Ash at 12:02 a.m. July 14.
Watseka Police provided a funeral escort on Route 24 at 11:08 a.m. July 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of West Hickory at 1:45 p.m. July 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of burglary in the 800 block of South Maple at 2:05 p.m. July 14.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 2:45 p.m. July 14.
Watseka Police responded to a public complaint in the 100 block of West Fleming at 9:28 p.m. July 14.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of North Jefferson at 9:42 p.m. joy 14. The driver was given a warning for lighting.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 700 block of West Walnut at 10:37 p.m. July 14.
Watseka Police arrested Tarrence Munson, 42, Watseka, at 10:56 p.m. in the 500 block of West Walnut after officers were called to a business regarding Munson asking customers for money after previously being banned from the business. Munson was charged with criminal trespass to land and posted bond and was released.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:02 a.m. July 15.
Watseka Police responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of East Walnut 1:02 p.m. July 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of an unwanted person in the 800 block of East Walnut at 2:)8 p.m. July 15.
Watseka Police responded to a domestic call in the 300 block of East Ash at 3:10 0p.m. July 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 400 block of East Ash at 6:18 p.m. July 15.
Watseka Police provided a motorist assist in the 100 block of West Jefferson at 6:50 p.m. July 15.
Watseka Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of East Hickory at 11:54 p.m. July 15.