The Watseka Planning Commission convened Wednesday evening to talk about a possible revitalization study.
Chairman John Anderson called the meeting to order with members Mike Kiefer, Brian Hasbargen, Terry Pence, Doug Geiger and Steve Rhoades present. Chris Curry was absent. Ted Horner was also present.
The commission heard from Mayor John Allhands about the Illinois Housing Development Authority Community Revitalization Program.
Allhands said the plan commission could come up with a list of people who could participate as stakeholders. Those people general attend community meetings three to five times a year to discuss interests, needs and goals of the community, according to information from the agency. They also take part in smaller meetings to discuss how the plan can align with their particular industry. A survey is also part of the plan.
The agency would look for stakeholders from a variety of areas including business and commerce, community engagement, economic development, education, emergency services, environment, government, financial institutions, healthcare and social services, housing, job creation, planning and development, public safety and transportation.
Allhands told the commission members that the city is looking at the revitalization plan but that it will not cost the city any money to have it completed.
The group looked at two videos about other Illinois communities that have worked with the Illinois Housing Development Authority: Mt. Sterling and Paris.
The plan commission also talked about housing challenges that many communities, including Watseka, face. Housing was an issue also broached in the videos of Sterling and Paris.
Anderson said that the question of what affordable housing is can take on many different discussions. “When they were talking about affordability of housing, I’d like to break that down. Are they talking about the price of houses? Are we talking about financing of houses? A lot of people can afford the $125,000 mortgage, it’s the $4,800 in real estate taxes that’s killing them,” he said.
Allhands, Kiefer and others agreed. Horner noted that flood insurance is also of issue.
At issue, too, several noted, is that if there is housing available, not just that is it affordable.
Allhands said that another issue is jobs. He noted that some of the businesses in the area have jobs that they can’t fill now. Sometimes when the jobs are filled the employees don’t stay long, he said.
“Maybe this survey will help answer some of those questions,” Geiger said. Anderson said that the problem is nationwide.
The group agreed that the survey would be helpful in that it could help answer some of the question about what people need. It was noted that it is important that when the survey is ready to be distributed that people take the survey.
The planning commission members also said they would like to know what the housing authority needs from it to get the projects started.
Allhands said someone from the housing authority is willing to come to Watseka to meet with the planning commission but it could be July or after before that can happen. The commission members asked him to suggest an online meeting.
In a related matter, Allhands also gave information about the Broadband Leadership Webinar series hosted by the University of Illinois Extension Local Government Education Program, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Illinois Office of Broadband, and Benton Institute for Broadband and Society. That program, he said, is heard toward getting broadband to rural communities.
He said, too, that Robinson Engineering, who does the city’s engineering work, has a grant writing division, that could help if the plan commission decides that is something that needs done.
Allhands noted that many people are working from home now, and that internet accessibility is extremely important.
Allhands will contact the housing authority to set up a meeting between representatives from that entity and the planning commission.