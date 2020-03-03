The Watseka Planning Commission heard several presentations Feb. 26.
John Anderson, chairman of the committee, was present along with members Doug Geiger, Steve Rhoades, Terry Pence, and Mike Kiefer. The commission heard about from the Olivet engineering design team, representatives from Iroquois Memorial Hospital and Iroquois Mental Health Center, and about the possibility of an affordable housing project, possibly reinstating TIF 1 and an instruction to the Illinois Housing Authority revitalization study.
The commission first heard from the senior engineering design team from Olivet Nazarene University, who made a presentation on a K-5 or K-8 addition to Wanda Kendall.
Mayor John Allhands told those in attendance that this project came about before the Unit 9 School District had decided to look into an addition to the high school. He said the presentation and proposal from the university students is in no way an edict to the district. “I want to make that clear,” he said.
Anderson said, “The success of the community is directly tied in to the success of its school district and the facilities thereof. I know Unit 9 is working on potential plans for a building, whether it be a brand new building, whether it be existing buildings. This was brought up prior to those plans. Again, we want to stress that the city is not delegating anything to Unit 9. This is just for information purposes.”
The students said that they designed a new addition to Wanda Kendall for grades 1-4.
The addition as proposed would take up the space to the south of the existing building. It has a library, cafeteria and gymnasium. It adds about 34,000 square feet, they said. The main entrance would be on the southwest corner.
There is a possibility of adding grades 5-8, they said, for which they also developed a design. That design would have a performing arts center, as well.
The designs the students developed had a playground next to the performing arts center and parking lot. It also includes a detention area that would take care of any water runoff.
The students said, too, that they had designed a berm to help protect the school area from water. The proposal would also include extending the road to the Martin subdivision.
Allhands said that this proposal has some benefits to the city’s residents, including the addition of a performing arts center and another gymnasium.
The next presentation was from IMH CEO Don Williams, and Dr. Dennis Hopkins of Iroquois Mental Health Center, along with Michelle Fairley of IMH.
Anderson said, “Any major draw to a community is its hospital and it is a hospital. A hospital has been a part of Watseka for as long as I’ve been around and longer than that. It’s something that we want to work with any way to fortify the hospital here in Watseka and make it more viable to this community and the communities around it. Anyway we can help it improve is obviously best for this community, which is what the plan commission is for. We’re here to do what’s best for the future.”
Williams said he had shared the message of IMH to the city council recently. “We are growing and we are building again and we will be stronger than ever,” he said.
“One of the great pieces of what we are doing is finding best in class partners to meet the needs of our community,” he said.
“We have forged an alliance with Cancer Treatment Centers of America,” he said, “where Iroquois Memorial Hospital is the prototype for the national for Cancer Treatment Centers of America reaching in to rural communities, so we will be the first of its kind program in a rural hospital with a world class organization. As we have redesigned and redefined who we are, we looked specifically at the needs of Iroquois County.”
He said there is an aging population, and the majority of the population is women, plus they have determined that there are some areas of the community that are underserved.
Fairley said one thing they have found is that people say they can’t always get to the services they need.
There are some patients who need to mental health services. “We have to find a way to partner with people who that is their entity and know who to get in touch with,” she said. They then began talking with Hopkins, she said.
Substance abuse and behavioral health issues have changed in the past few years in the area, Williams said. “The needs that are here in Watseka, Iroquois County and the small rural communities,” he said.
Hopkins said there were more than 20,000 individual patient contacts made by the mental health center in Iroquois County in the last year. Most substance abuse programs in the U.S., he said, treat the symptoms as opposed to the actual problems. He said looking at what’s going on with the dynamics of the person, the cycle that they’ve had multi-generationally that has caused them the difficulties they have had is important. “That’s our approach,” he said.
“We’re not just looking at substance abuse,” he said. “We’re not going to get you in and put you in a little group. We’re going to look at you individually and say ‘what is it about you’.”
He said in most communities, if a person goes to the emergency room for detox there usually is no room for them. “Coming here and doing this, we’re keeping the people here,” he said. “It will be better than opposed to sending them clear across the country.”
Williams said, “Hopefully, you can see where we are going. We can’t be everything to everybody. What we can do is find the greatest needs, the real needs and serve the community by partnering, co-laboring, collaborating with defining a relationship with the best in class services in those areas and then bring them under the roof of Iroquois Memorial Hospital to meet those specific needs of this community.”
Williams said they are working through some issues now. “Initially it will be extremely small,” he said. “We’ll probably start off with a clinic, meeting the needs of those folks that have addictions that can come in and transition there. Then a few beds on the third floor of our hospital where we have space currently to help people with detox and to spend a little lengthier time there. From there, based on the needs of the community, we are open to expansion of this concept, again based upon what the community drives. It could be as much as the entire second floor of our hospital being dedicated to substance abuse and behavioral health. That really is the need of Iroquois County,.
“We’re not talking about people from Chicago,” he said. “If you walk down the street. You see your neighbors, your friends, your neighbors children that are suffering. If you ask anyone in this county if they know someone who is suffering from either a behavioral issue or substance abuse issue, if they tell you no, they are either lying or they are they one with a behavioral health or substance abuse issue. This affects every family, every where, and it is crippling Iroquois County. So this is the next phase of our working with partners that are best in class, and Dr. Hopkins’ career speaks for itself, his relationships, what he’s done, the cutting edge stuff that he’s doing and the work ethic that he has,” Williams said.
He said that whatever IMH does “however big it gets, it will be driven by the specific needs of this community, it will serve the citizens of this community and it will be excellent care and it will be safe. We will take precautions to make sure that both the patients and the community around us are safe and secure.”
Allhands, who is an educator, said that he sees that there is a need for these services at a younger and younger age. He said the police enforcement can only do so much.