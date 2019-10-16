New playground equipment is hoped to be installed in two Watseka parks yet this year.
Public Works Director Marvin DeLahr told Watseka aldermen Tuesday night that the playground equipment came in Oct. 10.
It will be installed in Hubbard Park and Kay Park.
The equipment is to replace playground equipment that was destroyed during a May storm.
“We will be starting the assembly work in the next week or so,” he said.
The pavilion at Peters Park was also destroyed in that storm. DeLahr told the aldermen his crews are working to get the site ready for a new pavilion.
“The proposed ship date for the Peters Park pavilion is Nov. 8,” he said. “We have completed the concrete work for the pavilion with the exception of the sidewalks.’
In another matter, the aldermen heard about the work being done at Wanda Kendall School.
DeLahr said his crews have been working on installing the sidewalk along Porter Avenue for the student drop off and pick up area.
“The signs were ordered and will be installed once the concrete work is done,” he said.
DeLahr also told the committee that the public works crews have been mowing 54 lawns.
“As of today, the city has septa $18,061.50 on mowing,” he said.
In two other matters, DeLahr told the aldermen that he hired two new employees. Kevin Ailey started working on Oct. 7. Luke Witvoet will start Oct. 21. He said, too, that his crews replaced a storm sewer inlet at the intersection of Tenth and Locust streets.