Some Watseka parks are seeing some new equipment.
City crews were working in Kay Park Friday, installing new playground equipment there. Recently playground equipment was installed at Hubbard Park on the city’s west side. A new pavilion will soon be going up in Peters Park.
The equipment replaces some that was damaged by a spring storm in May.
Peters Park in Watseka will be getting a new pavilion to replace one heavily damaged by storms in May.
The storms brought 93 mph winds to the county in May and caused quite a bit of damage, uprooting trees and damaging playground equipment in Hubbard Park also. The storm was severe enough that around 30 power lines were downed between Watseka and Crescent City along U.S. 24.
The Watseka City Council has worked to get the playground equipment and pavilion replaced.
The pavilion in Peters Park has stood for several years. Then in 1992 it became an Eagle Scout project for Matthew Davis at that time. According to newspaper reports at the time, Davis was awarded a plaque of appreciation for his work from then Mayor Wes Clement.
He sandblasted and painted the metal roof of the structure. He had electricity installed and planted grass seed around it, with the help of some local adults.
That pavilion, Watseka Alderman Dennis Cahoe said, is about 30 years old as a pavilion. It had been the awning at what was the A&W Root Beer stand in Watseka several years ago. When the A&W changed hands the structure was moved to Peters Park to make the pavilion.
There is a concrete pad poured at Peters Park where the pavilion will be. Cahoe said the work will be done in the near future as the public works crews can get to it and as weather allows.