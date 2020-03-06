The theme for the Watseka Park District is “Can do attitude”. That’s what it plans on presenting to the public and what it hopes kids can learn from it.
“We have a vision for 2020,” said park district executive director Sherry Johnson, “and our vision is 20/20, clear and concise — moving forward with our best self each day.”
Coming up — The park district will have its annual kid’s carnival from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Watseka Community High School. It’s geared for kids ages 3-12. There’s no fee, just plenty of games for little ones to enjoy, prizes, food, laughs and something free for a family to enjoy.
Then, the daddy/daughter dance will be from 5:30-7 p.m. March 16 at the park district building. ”This is a great opportunity for dads to really enjoy time with their daughters.”
This summer there will be another kids’ garage sale planned to be set up in the parking lot. Johnson said this allows kids to clean their closet and for children to make a little money out of it.
Adult programs are available and continue to be developed. “We love input.”
From 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. March 23 there will be a food safety class as a Food Service Sanitation Manager Certification course. “This is a popular class and needed for those in the food industry.”
There will be a free community naloxone training from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. March 25.
The park district partners with different area groups and organizations to put on events. For example, the Elks Club helps with the kid’s carnival and the Iroquois County Public Health Department is part of the naloxone training. After School Program kids often go to the library for events, and to see what’s new on the bookshelves. It also takes trips to the historical society.
“Park” is in the name, and outdoors and sports is a part of what the park district has to offer.
It’s finishing its basketball season, and it will gear up for soccer in July.
Park district kids celebrate the holidays — New Years, Valentines’ Day, Mardi Gras — and some special days, like the Super Bowl, just to name a few. The kids take pseudo trips around the world to learn about different cultures and countries, all by doing activities along the way.
Johnson said the Watseka Park District always wants to have new programs for adults and kids.
Something being planned is starting a chess program. She said there are several who are interested and she’s in search of people to help teach chess. This is for all age groups, she said, and the teachers could be a chess-proficient child. “This is a very popular activity and helps children and adults alike with concentration and learning.”
Ideas are always taken, and people can suggest ideas park district staff or board members, or they can go online to the park district’s website — watsekaparks.org — to leave comments.
“We’re just testing the waters to see what people want.”
There’s hope that there could be “Messtival Day” at the soccer fields sometime this summer. “It’ll have everything that’s messy,” Johnson said: shaving cream, mud, paint. “It’s all about laughing and having fun, doing somethings out of the norm.”
Other ideas being formed are a family fly day in May for families wanting to fly kites together.
Family is important at the park district. In addition to the daddy/daughter dance, there’s mother/son karaoke, mother/daughter classic games, and father/son cake bake in the works.
She said she wants ideas for adults, too, and she’d love to have more adult participation.
“We’re looking at informative programs for adults, life changing issues, self help,” she said. Or, crafts or games adults would take part in.
There are still the tried and true programs.
The After School Program continues through May, and continues to be successful, Johnson said.
There are still preschool programs conducted at the park district on a monthly basis and growing.
And every year there are the summer camps offered.
This summer’s camps include science, history, art and just plain messy. Most of the camps meet STEM learning requirements.
From June 8-12 kids will learn to succeed as an individual and as a team in “Team Solo Lead or Follow”.
June 15-19 will be “Science Alliance”, and it will be filled with various experiments allowing something for everyone.
June 22-26 will over a “Castaway Island” adventure, putting kids “alone” on an island to learn how to survive.
June 29-July 3 will be “Oopy Goopy Oh So Soupy”, and it will offer “super messy fun” with mud, slime and soup.
The July 6-10 camp “Medieval Mayhem” will offer an adventure with castles, catapults, knights and battles.
“Art in the Park” will be July 13-17. This will be a time for expression and unrestrictive ideas on mediums.
Kids will learn that “Puppets Aren’t Just Strings and Socks” July 20-24. Kids will make puppets and, may, become puppets themselves.
July 27-31 will be time to “Bake Me a Wishness”, with wishing wells, wish bones, making lemonade out of lemons, and finding ways to fill the world with kindness and a heart with gladness.
Any child can attend all of the summer camps or a combination of camps or a single summer camp, which ever fits conveniently into the family’s schedule. The camps, Johnson said, are created with learning time, relaxing time, creative time, game time, and many of the camps meet STEM criteria. Lunch and snack are provided, but kids need to have their own water bottle with their name on it.
Camps are offered to those in the Watseka Park District for $70 per week or $80 per week for those outside the district. For all eight weeks of camps, the cost is $560 in district and $640 out of district. “We are working on additional funding strategies so cost will not stop children from attending.”
The 2020 goals, Johnson presented, are to continue to grow and offer new programs to better meet the needs of our local communities; to continue to offer an environment that develops positive relationships with a safe and secure feeling for all age groups; to provide opportunities for participants to lead and develop, learn a new skill or master and old one; to try out a program or class that one normally wouldn’t try; to provide children with the best After School Program in the area, where they can socialize, learn, relax, snack and enjoy every moment of every day; to provide children with the best summer camp opportunities, allowing parents to feel secure that their child is safe, protected and enjoying their summer; and to gather positive input on what it can offer as far as programs, ideas and efforts.
“We want 20/20 vision with our community involvement and support,” Johnson said.