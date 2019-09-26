As the City of Watseka moves closer to taking the water department and wastewater plant operations back in house, city officials continue to look at what work will need to be done to get that accomplished.
The city has contracted with E.R.H. Enterprises for the past several years, and has opted to dissolve that contract at the end of the fiscal year, which will be April 30.
At Tuesday’s Watseka City Council meeting, aldermen took more steps to make the transition from the contracted company to the city operated department.
For one, the aldermen voted 7-0, with Alderman Dave Mayotte absent, to increase water and sewer rates 10 percent starting in November. The city has raised rates a couple of times already in the past couple of years, noting that the money will be used to do projects and other things related to the water and wastewater department.
Alderman Darrin Rushbrook did ask finance chairman, Alderman Brandon Barragree, “Didn’t we discuss that we didn’t need this one (increase)?” Barragree said it is needed, ‘to cover any extra expenses” that might come up.
After the meeting Mayor John Allhands said, “The purpose is with us taking over the water and sewer, this is a pretty expensive endeavor. The fund is being built up, in case something big happens that needs to be repaired. We could have something catastrophic happen.”
The council has also talked about looking for a bond to help pay for some startup costs. While that bond amount at one time was as high as $3 million, Allhands said that could be lower now. The council had talked about building a building to house the water department but Allahnds said he thinks for now the building has been taken off the table. Some equipment, he said, will be parked outside at the public works building.
The council also briefly discussed a list of work that newly-hired water superintendent Greg Marks has put together.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe said, “I think you all got copies of the picture of the disposal plant and a list of the repairs that is still being needed down there. I asked Greg to put these together and he’s done so.”
Marks said in the report that he created a list of 10 items that “require repair, or replacement at the wastewater treatment plant. This is by no means a complete list of all items or problems that need to be addressed at the plant. This is just an initial list f some of the more important items.”
He said in his nots that he will be providing more information about what needs to be done at the wastewater treatment plant.
The list includes:
— the cover of the digester needs to be repaired due to the broken welds;
— the flapper valve/discharge point inside the wet weather pump station needs to be permanently sealed, according to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency;
— concrete repair is needed on the stairs of the headworks;
— concrete repair is needed on the stairs by the digester;
— the influent gate and supporting concrete need to be repaired;
— the splitter box needs to have both gates repaired;
— replace the missing sludge pump that transfers to digested sludge from the digester to the drying beds;
— replace sludge heating boiler inefficient and not able to operate at correct temperature. This boiler was installed in the late 1950s, he said;
— the rotating discs cover needs to be cleaned, opened and the discs need to be inspected;
— the sludge drying beds need to be cleaned and the under drain system needs to be inspected.
The list included pictures of the items in question. Marks said in his report that he is talking with contractors to get pricing for the repairs.
Mayor John Allhands said after the meeting that there are Illinois Environmental Protection Agency grants that could be applied for that could pay for some of the work at the treatment plant. Some of those funding payments, he said, have been forgiven for other communities after they have utilized them.
Getting that funding could take a little time, he said, because the process could take a year or more.
Allhands said, too, there are other projects, such as sewer lining that needs to go under the railroad tracks. Pipes collapsed on South Fifth Street and those are being repaired. “There’s plenty of projects to do,” he said.