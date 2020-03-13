The City of Watseka is continuing with the demolishing of properties that have been substantially flooded.
At Tuesday’s code enforcement meeting, that issue was discussed.
Mayor John Allhands said that more mitigation grant money has come in.
“The head of the mitigation department at IEMA (Illinois Emergency Management Agency) says they want to get Watseka money,” he said.
“Once we get the plan approved, they want to get us money,” he said.
About $200,00 that were to get in about two to four weeks, he said of the DNR money. That money was hung up at the comptroller’s office.
With the help of Sen. Jason Barickman, Rep. Tom Bennett and others, he said, the money came last week.
“Now we’ve replenished that and you (building inspector Eric Brandt) four or five more you are able to move on,” he said.
“We’ve been told that the process and the turn around for money will be quicker.”
The first four houses have been completed, he said. The city has had to work on an operating line of credit and then reimbursed from the state, he said, so it takes time.
Allhands said he was at some of the closings for the properties.
“Our representatives were very compassionate to these folks,” he said. “You could see the weight being lifted off of them, but then the emotions come in.”
Five more houses have been put out for bid and closings should be around April 8.
In another matter, Brandt told the committee that work continues on O’Reilly Auto Parts, which is where the old Secretary of State office was located.
“They are working on the interior,” he said. “They have a lot of work left out side with the parking lot and what not.”
Work has been stopped on Gas Depot, but the owners want to redo the site plan, he said.
“They went back to their original engineer and they are having them work on redoing the site plan,” Brandt said.
Alderman Dave Mayotte said that they have until June 30 to get the building completed.
If it doesn’t get completed, they cannot open.
Brandt said by June 30 it has to be tested and approved. If not, the state fire marshal will not allow them to open.
In another matter, the building at 114 E. Cherry is still in the courts. There were loose bricks that were about to fall down, he said. That has been taken care of. The building is also being cleaned out. There has not been a demolition permit, though, he said.
On another subject, the old Posada Chiropractic building has been razed and the site is being finished with black dirt.
Code enforcement officer Bill Stanley said that all the vehicles that were on Sleepy’s Auto Sales lot are not owned by the city. The business has been closed down and the city was working on getting the area cleaned up.
In other matters, Allhands said American Environmental has been working on the mitigation plan, which when completed will help the city get FEMA money in the event of natural disasters.
The process has been expedited with the help of that firm, he said.
Alderman Dennis Cahoe asked about allowing the fire department use the abandoned properties as training areas and burning them.
Fire Chief Tim Ketchum said that doing training burns requires getting several different agencies involved, such as the historical society, the state officials and environmental protection agencies..
Cahoe said he believes that it could be worthwhile, but that he realizes there could be several hoops to jump through. Ketchum said he would look into what would need to be done.