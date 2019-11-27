Ten families in Watseka received a visit from a Watseka police officer bearing gifts earlier this week.
Four the fourth year in a row members of the Watseka Police Department delivered food for a Thanksgiving meal to the local families to give them a little boost at the holiday.
Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said the officers are glad to reach out to the community members each year.
Officers Curt Marcott, Mark Harris, Scott Muench, John-Lee Hall, Randy Menneou, Derrick Smith, Jeff Ward, John Marshino, Mike Stua, Douglas, Tina Douglas and Kendra Warner delivered food that was provided by Berkot's and funds from Cops for Kids. The items included a turkey, vegetables, milk, potatoes, and other traditional Thanksgiving meal foods.
Douglas said the families were ones that officers selected or were suggested by other groups. He said that they have usually delivered meals to 10 families like they did this year, but they plan to increase the gifts to 15 families next year.
Also making the deliveries this year was the Watseka Police Department's new K9. "We took Tucker on a couple of the visits," Douglas said.
The officers were touched by the gratitude the families showed when receiving the gifts, he said. "They were very gracious to have us helping them. It was a great night.
"Stua and I delivered a meal yesterday and I can't tell you how many times she said thank you.
The officers know that things can be stressful around the holidays and this is one way they feel they can help out, he added.