The Watseka City Council heard about requirements for the Community Rating System of the flood insurance program.
Tuesday night the council talked via telephone with Marilyn Sucoe, the floodplain program coordinator.
She explained some of the information and requirements for the program.
“The Community Rating System is a program that helps give discounts to residents in communities for their flood insurance premiums in communities that go above and beyond the minimum requirements of the National Flood Insurance Program. Here in the state of Illinois we have our own state flood plain regulations that already give communities pretty much a guaranteed set of points that they are going to get because of the state’s floodplain regulations and limitations in the floodway, the effort the state and therefore Watseka puts into mitigating after a flood. So all those actions that the village has taken for the regulations that the village has give the village credit in the CRS program.
“For the most part in Illinois, communities find they can get into the program at a class 8 pretty easily,” she said.
“I believe I gave a what if statement that shows everyone the discounts available based on the CRS class.
“I’m here,” she said. “I support communities when they have questions about the CRS program. We really encourage this. In a way, there’s only so much a community can do short of literally buying every home and making the entire floodplain open space. This is just one way you can help those residents who still remain in the flood plain, with elevated structures. This just helps them with their insurance premiums.”
Alderwoman Monna Ulfers asked if once the city is accepted into the program it can continue to do work to improve the city’s classification rating in the program, to which Sucoe said that is correct.
“I generally encourage communities to enter at that class 8, maybe a class 7,” she said. She cautions communities to not over commit. She said the communities have to show they are doing the work and every few years as to go through a re-certification process for the program. She said if the community does some work but then levels off on the work they do, the next classification will not be reached.
She encourages cities to get certified and continue with the those requirements they know they can meet.
Mayor John Allhands asked if the city of Watseka would meet the list of requirements it has, of which he has said in previous meetings is near completion, would it be able to enter into the program at a class 7 or class 8.
“Absolutely,”she said. “I understand you have already prepared your own hazard mitigation plan. That also is something that can get credit. Plus we have CRS user groups where we get together and we share information between communities so if you are looking to do a program, there’s probably another community in Illinois that’s done something.”
Alderman Don Miller asked about the discounts available. He said the class 8 rating shows a 10 percent rating.
“People who are paying full policy premiums, they get the 10 percent,” she said. “People who are already paying a reduced policy will only get a five percent for the five classes and then it goes up.”
Each class gets another five percent, she said.
Each class requires 500 points, she said. “I generally tell communities unless you are solidly into another class by a 100 points or so, don’t try to make that next class. I had a community who fell on hard times. They had committed to a quarterly newsletter. They stopped doing that. For a year or two, CRS said that was fine and it was understood it is a financial issue. But in year three they say no we have to take the points away. You never want to get yourself right on the edge.”
Miller also asked about the open space points available. Sucoe said to think of the floodplain and determine the percentage of how much of the town is open space.
He asked if the lots that the city has obtained through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources program. She said that would count as open space.
She said there are other ways that communities get credit — such as public outreach. She said, too, it is important for communities to do things that make sense for their own communities as long as the city has the staff to do that work.
Later in the meeting the council voted accept a bid from Lee Excavating for $11,500 to clean up Sugar Creek excess concrete. This work will be part of the CRS requirements. That motion was approved 7-0, with Alderman Dave Mayotte absent.