According to information received from coach Ben Laird, the Watseka youth football team brought home the championship in the Mighty Mites division on Oct. 27.
After having the game postponed, the Warriors took the field to face the Gibson City Falcons. The Warriors’ offense showed up in the first half of the game, shutting down the Falcons 20-0. The Falcons tried to mount a comeback in the second half and after the Falcons’ first possession of the half, the Warriors seemed to be unable to stop the Falcons. With a score of 20-6, the Warriors came back out on defense after making a few adjustments and were able to keep the Falcons out of the end zone.
The final score of the game was 26-6 and the Warriors found themselves victorious for the first time since 2012.