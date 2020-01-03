With a new year, many people are reflecting on past projects and future endeavors. The Times-Republic posed some questions to Watseka Mayor John Allhands about what Watseka got accomplished in 2019 and what lies ahead in 2020. Below are the questions asked and his responses.
Times-Republic: 2019 saw the first full year of municipal court in Watseka. It seems to be growing, with other communities interested in coming on board. What were the thoughts going in to the program and has the program held up to expectations?
John Allhands: I think the program has achieved what it was intended to do. That was to give our Code Officer, Building Inspector, and Police Department an additional tool for our departments to enforce our codes. It allows more follow through and closure to citations issued. These incidents are resolved quicker due to municipal court. The first year that we implemented the municipal court in talking to Police Chief Douglas we found a high amount of volunteer compliance especially with lawns not being mowed and the city was having to mow them in the past. The Municipal Court has also improved the city’s communication with citizens that may be having compliance issues.
When we started out with researching municipal court Chief Douglas and I found out that some communities banded together to form their city court. We have two other communities that are interested joining our court. Combination of the courts will be a savings to all the cities that go in together.
When it comes to Code Enforcement we have a good team in Code Enforcement Official Bill Stanley and Building Inspector and Eric Brandt.
Times-Republic: Watseka also reinstated its K9 program in 2019. While that program has just been active the last couple of months, from a city official perspective, how does that seem to be going?
John Allhands: At this point of the K-9 program it is still a little early to judge, but the initial evaluation of the program there is a definite excitement to the addition of our drug dog. The council got to see Tucker in a simulated drill during one of our committee meetings and it was impressive to watch him locate his drug practice prop. Again, when you look into a program of this sort like our Municipal court you just want to give our department another tool that can aid in the apprehension of those who break drug laws as well as a deterrence to those considering to break the law when it comes to drugs. The other benefits of having Tucker is that she can also locate lost individuals. I look to this program having a lot of success in the future.
Times-Republic: The first of the houses to be mitigated through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant were demolished in the fourth quarter of 2019. Please bring us up to date on that process.
John Allhands: First of all, I want to mention that I was present at the last 4 closings to witness the process. I want the community to know that all four of the individuals that were bought out looked to have a big weight taken off their chest. With the process as you can imagine there was some emotion to these homeowners with the memories related to their homes. I observed our representative Eric Brandt and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources representative show these individuals a high amount of respect, sympathy, and empathy for what they had gone through since the flood.
So as of right now we have 8 homes purchased and 4 have been demolished. The four homes demolished were completed in a quick and professional manner. The council is in the study now of figuring how to take care of the vacant lots from here on out. I presented the council about 6 months ago an Adopt–A-Lot program that I acquired from the Department of Natural Resources. This program I think will be of interest those homeowners who are next to one of these properties. I want these citizens to please call and inquire about this program.
I project that this grant will probably take 2-4 years to complete. I think the entire council realizes this is a good program and realize it is a melancholy program for the intangible valuables of the participants like family memories. I take a lot of pride with this being awarded to the city, I worked on this application the most of one winter.
Times-Republic: Raising water/sewer rates has been an ongoing process in the past couple of years. What is the money being used for and what else is planned?
John Allhands: I know there have been a few increases in the water rates that has raised everyone’s out of pocket living expenses. With several years of no water and sewer rate increases that this had to be a shock to everyone concerned. With a couple of years of collecting these rates the water and sewer fund has built up into a sizeable fund surplus. It is with surplus that the council was able to reduce the original bond amount of $3M to $1.5 M. These funds have been used to make major equipment purchases which allowed us to reduce the initial bond amount. I think the council may be able to look at the next rate increase that the board majority have scheduled for next May to see if it is needed.
Remaining funds in the Water and Sewer fund as well as proceeds from the bond will be utilized to complete the Water and Sewer Department building. More importantly, these combined funds will also be used to repair and replace some of our outdated infrastructure. We have service lines underground that are over 100 years old.
Knowing that we have a lot of system updates that rates may be heavily tasked to keep up with, there have been meetings with the city’s Public Works Director, Water and Sewer Director and myself with our city engineers. In separate meetings we are narrowing down projects to apply for Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to apply for low interest and partial forgiveness loans. Two primary projects are: 1. water main extensions (large loop on Elm Street) and 2. A significant sewer project over by Kay Street as the state when they did the work on Rte 1 and 24 routed their storm water into our sanitary sewer causing and additional heavy load to our sewer plant. The city was denied by the state when we requested that they help us rectify this issue. Both of these projects are each estimated in the $1M price range. I think the council is in agreement that we need to take more advantage of these grants than has been with past administrations. We just need to find projects that we are comfortable with taking time as these grants can take 18-24 months to be awarded.
Times-Republic: What were some of the other highlights for the City of Watseka in 2019?
John Allhands: The Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan has completed two of four meetings for the city. This plan allows us to apply for IEMA and FEMA grants that can be used for various projects for flood preventative, protective, preparedness, and more mitigation buy out money. We were awarded a grant that is paying for our plan to be completed by our consultant. The committee is now tasked with coming up with possible projects for grant applications from FEMA along with establishing deadlines. If any citizen has a possible project please call City Hall at 815-432-2711.
Building Façade Improvement Grant for eligible businesses in the entire business district from east junction to the west junction and Route 1 from the river to the west junction. The council agreed that we need to reinvest in our city and helping our business owners making improvements to their buildings was a good start.
The first annual Watseka Family Festival was quite a success. The committee of John Marshino, Mona Ulfers, Mark Garfield, Jason Cahoe, and Chuck Gomez worked hard on this endeavor.
The Purdue Group study on how to improve our marketing of the city as well as prospecting and capturing economic development opportunities for the city.
Olivet Nazarene University Engineering Groups are working on various projects for the city. They involve a solar lighting project for Main Street, a potential additional school building between Wanda Kendall and the high school, along with flooding protective and preventative measures around the water and sewer plant. These will be presented in January and February.
Hiring of two good men in Greg Marks as Water and Sewer Director and Building Inspector/ Flood Mitigation Grant Manager Eric Brandt. With Brandt we combined both of those two jobs that we originally had two people doing and he has risen to the expectations.
Also the Police Department is now back up to full force with the inclusion 2 additional officers and an additional one now in training.
Times-Republic: What do you see as some of the major projects for the city in 2020?
John Allhands: Presently, there have been talks with four potential new businesses and a possible housing project coming to town so please stay tuned.
Also trying to gain more education on Land Banks, Opportunity Zones, and Enterprise Zones that can make our city more attractive to potential new businesses coming to town.