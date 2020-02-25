The Watseka Warrior Mathletes competed at the 45th Annual Parkland-ICTM Regional Math Competition this past weekend, according to information from the school.
The Warrior Mathletes came home with some amazing hardware. The two-prson freshman/sophomore team earned first place. That team is made up of Elena Newell and Sydney McTaggart.
Kade Murray placed second in the individual precalculus event and Hudson Arseneau earned a Parkland Medallion in individual precalculus.
As a team overall the group finished second place in precalculus. In addition, the Warrior Mathletes finished in third place in the junior/senior eight-person team consisting of Kade Murray, Hudson Arseneau, Emily Zhao, Dolly Murray, Leevi Bruens, Jessica Perez, Alex Huggins and Preston Schroeder.
"The students were very excited to compete against the larger schools and place extremely well," said coach Nick Harvey. "We will find out in March to see if we make it to State at the U of I in May again. I am very proud our students!"