The Watseka Masonic Lodge is proud to present its 2020 scholarship winners: Kaylee Warren, Kayde Faupel, and Aiden Cote.
These individuals have shown a strong desire to help others and be charitable and have displayed civility in all of their actions, according to information from the lodge. They have displayed leadership through their academics and community involvement. “We wish them the best as they proceed onto the next step in their educational journey,” said Christopher Both of the lodge.
The Watseka Masonic Lodge is also proud to honor Jeff Glenn as the 2020 Community Builder. This award recognizes outstanding citizens of our communities who have distinguished themselves through their service to the community, to the local, state, or national government, to their house of worship, or to humanity.
Glenn has served the Iroquois County area through many different roles as a fire fighter and fire Chief, his activity in the Illinois State Fire Chiefs Association, through his leadership in the development and continuation of MABIS, the mutual aid association for emergency responders, and other community focused efforts.