On Nov. 6 more than 40 Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce members and guests attended the Business After Hours sponsored by the Watseka Masonic Lodge #446.
Amanda Hibbs, executive director of the chamber, welcomed all members, employees, and guests. Everyone enjoyed visiting, networking and refreshments, according to information provided.
Hibbs then introduced Christopher Both, secretary, who shared with those in attendance that Freemasonry is the world's oldest and largest fraternity. Watseka Masonic Lodge has been in Watseka since 1865. As a fraternity they focus on taking care of each other and having fun at the monthly meetings and events. As a community group they try to instill the values of charity, hope, and civility through multiple programs focused on youths and the future. More information can be found at www.watsekamasons.com.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations, as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about chamber activities, contact Hibbs at the hamber office at 815-432-2416.