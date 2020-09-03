A Watseka man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Ford County Wednesday.
According to reports from Illinois State police the accident happened at 6:05 p.m. Sept. 2 on Illinois Route 115 at 1250 N in Ford County.
Preliminary investigation indicates that a 2001 Chevrolet S-10 driven by Dustin J. Graf, 30, Watseka, was southbound on Route 115 approaching 1250 N. The vehicle entered the northbound lane and the driver over corrected back into the southbound lane. This caused the vehicle to roll on the roadway. The vehicle then left the road to the east, continuing to roll and came to rest in a cornfield.
Graf was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Ford County coroner.