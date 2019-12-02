A car versus semi accident resulted in a DUI charge.
At about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 26 Illinois State Police were dispatched to the crash on Route 24 at 2300 East Road, according to the police report.
The preliminary investigation shows Wesley A. Knepp, 80, Watseka, driving a 2005 Chevrolet, was traveling eastbound on Route 24. Joseph Gordon, 60, Lafayette, Indiana, was traveling westbound on Route 24, approaching 2300 East Road, with a passenger, Michael Hall, 60, Lafayette, Indiana.
Knepp crossed the center line and collided with the front of the semi.
Knepp was transported to the hospital with injuries. A trooper arrived at the hospital and to speak with him, and Knepp showed signs of alcohol impairment.
He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued a citation for improper lane usage.