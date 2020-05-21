A Watseka man was charged with attempted bank robbery and criminal damage to property over $10,000 on Thursday night.
According to information from Watseka Police, officers completed a two-day investigation that led to the arrest of Daniel J. White, 36, at 9 p.m. May 21.
Watseka Police were called to First Trust and Saving Bank at 6:30 a.m. May 20 and notified that an ATM had been damaged and someone had attempted to take money from the machine.
Also during this time, police were notified that another business in the 200 block of East Oak had been entered. Bank officials were then notified and police were provided with a video image of the suspect who attempted to access the ATM.
On May 21, Chief Jeremy Douglas observed a person matching the description of the suspect and notified patrol officers, later identified as White. Once patrol officers arrived White was taken to the Watseka Police Department, where he was questioned by investigation and gave a confession to the crimes.
White is also wanted on a Lake County, Indiana, warrant for kidnapping. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Assisting in the investigation were the Iroquois County States Attorney's Office and the FBI.