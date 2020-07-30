Watseka Police, with assistance from the Iroquois County States Attorney’s Office and the Children’s Advocacy Center, concluded a five-day investigation that led to the arrest of a Watseka man.
According to Watseka Police reports, an investigation into an alleged sexual assault was conducted after a juvenile contacted police and made a report of being sexually assaulted. Investigators then interviewed the juveniles July 20 and sought an arrest warrant for the alleged offender and search warrant for the alleged offender’s residence.
At approximately 12?54 p.m. Watseka officers made an arrest of the alleged officer in the 300 block of West Hickory. Chad H. Bertrand, 45, Watseka, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual assault. Bertrand was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. officers executed a search warrant at a resident in the 300 block of West Hickory and after serving the warrant, charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of a weapon were added to Bertrand’s charges. The charges were brought about after officers located a sawed-off shotgun inside the residence.
The investigation is ongoing and police expect more charges to be added before the investigate is concluded.