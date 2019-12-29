Kiwanis Club of Watseka following their mission statement: Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children, has donated to some local causes, according to a news release.
The Kiwanis Club of Watseka is part of an international organization whose main purpose is to serve the children of the world and the community
Kiwanis Club of Watseka supported Toys 4 Tots. Toys 4 Tots supported more than 280 families in Iroquois County in 2019.
Kiwanis Club of Watseka supported Iroquois County Chapter of National AMBUCS who provide adaptive "AMTRYKES" tricycles for people with special needs. The Iroquois Chapter will provide 10 tricycles for 10 families in our community.
Kiwanis Club of Watseka supported the Iroquois Memorial Hospice Brunch by donating to the Iroquois Memorial Hospice Memorial Fund which provides equipment, supplies, and services not covered by insurance or Medicare. The purchases made with these funds have improved the comfort level for hospice patients in the end stages of life for more than two decades.