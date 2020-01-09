The Kiwanis Club of Watseka has been busy helping in the local community. Kiwanis Club of Watseka meets the first and third Monday of each month at Monicals Pizza in Watseka, according to a news release.
Kiwanis Club of Watseka made a donation to Iroquois Memorial Hospital to help purchase supplies for 48 chemo care kits to be donated to the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic.
The club also supported the Blessings in a Backpack, a 501c organization that mobilizes communities, individuals, and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children Pre-K thru 4th grade who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a backpack provided weekend nutrition for 70 students last year. The cost to feed one student for the entire school year is $120.
The club also welcomed new member Carmen Gobble-Barger, manager and co-owner of The Zone.