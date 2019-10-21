Watseka Kiwanis guest speaker Nicole Smolkovich, executive director of Kankakee River Valley Foundation was introduced by Stuart Swalls, program chairman at a recent Kiwanis meeting.
The foundation has benefited several organization from Iroquois County such as: Central Citizens Library; Onarga Academy; Iroquois West School; Iroquois Mental Health; the ARC; ISAS/(KS CASA); Pledge for Life and Watseka Rocks. For more information go to www.cfkrv.org, according to information provided.
Watseka Kiwanis was proud to inducted a new member Kara Berg. She is the new minister at the Watseka First United Methodist Church.
The Watseka Kiwanis meet on the first and third Monday of each month at noon at Monical's.