The Watseka Kiwanis Club continues to keep busy.
The Kiwanis Club of Watseka met on July 20 at Lake View Park pavilion due to the CV19 social distancing, according to club information. The guest speaker was: Tom Bennett Illinois State Representative 106. During the meeting, State Representative Bennett focused on the recent news of a federal criminal investigation implicating Speaker Mike Madigan and revelation as “Public Official A”, opening up schools this fall, and efforts to help businesses and employees during this very challenging time.
Dillon Carley is the newest member inducted into the Watseka Kiwanis Chapter by President Janice Lubben and Kiwanis Lt. Gov. of District 23 Sam Giordano. Carley was raised in Crescent City, attended Watseka Community High School, received his business administration degree from Illinois State University, and works at Iroquois Paving Corporation. His Sponsor was Curtis Luecke.
Kayden Stevens from Watseka Community High School, is the 2020 Kiwanis Club of Watseka’s Scholarship recipient.