A mural is being painted this week on the side of The Zone building in Watseka.
The project is from the Watseka Kiwanis.
President Janice Lubben said, “We have been wanting to do some wall art and some painting.”
The group got together with Bekki Canine of Lafayette, Indiana, who is part of the Tippecanoe Arts Federation.
“We had an opportunity to grab her in a time frame that worked with her schedule and for us,” she said. “She will surprise you. We are going to be painting a picture of Watchekee.”
Lubben said the Kiwanis will be starting with just the one mural, and possibly could do another in the future.
“We just think that Watseka needs a happy thing,” she said. “We want to start the ball rolling with happiness, looking up for this community. One step at a time to be positive. We aren’t talking floods.”
Canine said she was approached by the Tippecanoe Arts Federation to do the work.
‘They let me know that Watseka as a group were looking for a mural about the town, about the history. So when I looked up the town the first thing that popped up was Watchekee. I did a little research. I thought she had a really interesting story. I looked up her great-great-grandson, George Godfrey, whose done a lot of research on her and written about her. I was able to talk to him and find out a little bit more.
“This is going to be a very large portrait of Watchekee and then some kind of symbolism of her life and the Potowatami Tribe.”
Lubben said Kay Devine from Watseka Community High School is also taking high school students to the site so they “can see a professional.”
Lubben said, too, they plan to put up a plaque that will explain who Watchekee is and explaining the mural, along with an emblem of the Kiwanis.
The mural will be one section of the west wall, nearest to the parking lot. Lubben said it is about 16 feet by 20 feet.
The primer was the first coat, Canine said, which then had to dry. She started working on the picture itself Tuesday, working with exterior latex paint.
Canine said if the weather holds the mural should be finished by the end of the week.