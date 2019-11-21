The Kiwanis Club of Watseka inducted their 2020 officers at the Nov. 18 meeting. Officers include: Helen Gerber — secretary, Amanda Hibbs — vice president, Janice Lubben — president, Brenda Burnett — board of directors, Will Koester — board of directors, Terry Acree — community service, Curtis Luecke — president elect. Andrew Knapp — treasurer., Kevin Hack — past president, Stuart Swalls — board of Directors, Richard Stanton board of directors, Susan Bence — board of directors.
The Kiwanis Club of Watseka is part of an international organization whose main purpose is to serve the children of the world and the community in which we live. Kiwanis empowers communities to improve the world by making lasting differences in the lives of children.
The Kiwanis Club of Watseka meet the first and third Mondays of the month at Monicals Pizza in Watseka from noon-1 p.m. Those who are interested in joining are asked to call Curtis Luecke at 815-214-4877 or attend a meeting.