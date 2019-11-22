The newest member of the Watseka Police Department performed his first official duty Friday.
Tucker, the department’s new K9, was out at the scene of the Thursday afternoon stabbing incident, checking the area for evidence.
“He performed an article search for evidence that may have been left behind,” Officer Mark Harris, Tucker’s handler said.
The city recently purchased Tucker. The department has also been offered donations and other help to offset any costs the might be incurred.
Tucker will start to have more and more of a community presence in the near future, police said.