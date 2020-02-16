A Watseka juvenile was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle accident Friday.
According to Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police reports, police investigated the accident Friday on County Road 300 North approximately one-half mile east of Route 1 in rural St. Anne.
Police reports indicate the 16-year-old was driving east on County Road 3300 North and lost control on the snow/ice covered roadway.
the vehicle entered the ditch embankment and struck a utility pole, resulting in serious injury to the driver.
The juvenile driver was taken to Riverside Hospital in Kankakee and later transported to Loyola University Medical Center for serious injuries.
Papineau Fire, Martinton Fire, St. Anne Fire, and Riverside EMS assisted with the scene. No citations were issued.