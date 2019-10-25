Students from Purdue University have been working with Watseka city officials on ideas for retaining businesses, developing new business and marketing the city.
The group made a presentation Tuesday to the Watseka City Council. The group of about seven students made the presentation.
The group studied population trends, labor, housing and the cost of living, education, taxes, utilities, transportation and quality of life.
The city has a lot to offer, they said.
The group noted they are still working on research, but they have found that working on increasing the tax base would be of benefit.
The students noted that each individual company could have it’s own set of criteria of what they are looking for before they would locate in a community. The idea, he said, is to put the city’s best assets forward and fill in some gaps where challenges occur.
Recognizing and analyzing resources, increasing efficiency of the economic development team and marketing all the good things being done are ways to get Watseka noticed more.
Of note, recognizing and analyzing resources will include budget, land, knowledge and skills of people in the community, but also includes relationships with businesses and other government agencies or community organizations.
Once that list is made, where the gaps fall can be determined and then work can begin on getting those gaps filled in.
The students also said that some economic development groups conduct 30-30 meetings, where they get together every 30 days, report on the things that have been found in the past 30 days and then look to the next 30 days and what is to be accomplished.
Marketing is key, the students said. Making a list of criteria potential investors might want, such as quality of living, workforce and so forth, and then keep it updated. It was noted that the high school graduation rate for Watseka Community High School is about 90 percent, which is really high and something companies would want to know.
Identifying a unique selling point is also important, noting how Watseka is different than other communities.
Keeping young people in the community and working is also important. Some communities market to young people by making known some of the things in the community that those young people are attracted to, such as restaurants. Social media presence is important to young talent.
Marketing also entails making sure the health of the workforce is known. Making sure to make sure there are initiatives that the city is taking to improve skill sets of workers.
Partnerships with universities or other organizations need to be marketed also, they said. That gives the potential business the knowledge of how the city works with other outsides agencies.
Some communities, they said, also give incentives to businesses for startup initiatives.
Reinvestment in companies that are already in the city is also important. Part of that can be focusing on the successes of the companies in the community. Letting others know what is happening in the city can help attract more companies to the area.
By bringing in more business, jobs and increasing salaries can attract other companies and businesses.
Growth doesn’t happen overnight, and the work will take time, the students said.
Mayor John Allhands said he was intrigued by the suggestion of developing a work group, which was one of the suggestions. The council could be working with member of the community, they said, and working on some specific points. Successful economic development teams have a few people chipping away at a point or two. Looking at several ideas and a couple of people looking at each of those ideas will get some momentum moving forward. Getting people to work on some of the criteria based on how they are interested in it is also key. Continuing to work on making the community attractive to business is important.
Allhands said Alderman Dennis Cahoe is interested in working on downtown beautification. Alderwoman Monna Ulfers and Alderman Mark Garfield headed up a festival recently. Working with businesses as they expand, he said, like T&D is also something the city has been doing.
The group said getting people from outside the community excited about Watseka is also a big factor. Allhands said, too, that the city needs more education on marketing itself. “How do we get our story out there?” he asked. “We do have a good story.”
Allhands also said that the city has a facade program it is wanting to start again for local businesses, which is part of the criteria for supporting existing businesses.
The aldermen said they got some good ideas from the presentation and will be continuing to look at what was presented.