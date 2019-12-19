The Nov. 12 meeting of Watseka Girl Scout Troop 2529 began with members reciting the pledge to the flag, the Girl Scout oath and Girl Scout promise.
The scouts used strips of orange paper to write things they were thankful for and then these were put together to form a pumpkin centerpiece. The older scouts helped the younger ones with spelling on these projects.
The patch of the month was for Sandra Day O’Connor, who was the first female justice of the US Supreme Court. She was quoted as saying “as women achieve power, barriers will fall.” O’Connor grew up on the family ranch in Arizona, which consisted of about 160,000 acres – which is about one-fifth the size of Rhode Island. She was the first woman to serve on the Arizona Senate (prior to the Supreme Court). She served 12 years as the only woman on the court – until Ruth Ginsburg was appointed.
O’Connor graduated at the top of her class from law school. During her first year on the Supreme Court, she received over 60,000 letters, which was more than any other Supreme Court judge. She retired in 2006 to take care of her husband, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s, but she made public appearances. She retired from the public in October, 2018. She received the Presidential Award of Freedom in 2009, she was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame, and she received the Elizabeth Blackwell Award. O’Connor was known for being a fair judge.
The girls voted to enter a float in the Watseka Christmas Parade and were asked to come up with ideas so they could prepare the float at the next meeting.
A Cyber Security Workshop was slated for Dec. 7, and girls had to have permission slips in order to participate.
Leader Angie Potts, assisted by leader Brittney Schroeder, handed out badges and patches the scouts had earned.
At the Nov. 26 meeting, the girls worked on their float. Since the theme was “A Homemade Christmas,” the girls created banners to reflect the ingredients of homemade cookies.
The parade took place Nov. 29. The troop was informed it had received first place in the children’s division for its float.